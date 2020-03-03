Hindu youth takes down bhagwa flag from Mosque, video goes viral

A+ A-

New Delhi: A Hindu youth removed bhagwa flag which was hoisted on the minaret of a mosque located in Ashok Nagar. The flag was hoisted during the Delhi riots which claimed the lives of 46 persons and left many injured.

In the video which was shared by a Twitterati and retweeted by Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, the man who is identified as Ravi can be seen taking down the flag.

The india we need to preserve! ??♥️?? https://t.co/FTHzDc9nRi — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 2, 2020

Another man can be heard saying that Ravi is spreading ‘Ganga-Jamuna’ culture.

Delhi violence

It may be recalled that during the violence, miscreants had climbed up the minaret and hoisted Hanuman flag raising ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan.

In the communal violence that raged for three days in several areas of North-East Delhi, many people have sustained serious injuries. Properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged in the arson.