Hindus urge UK firm to withdraw offensive apparel & apologies

New Delhi: Hindus are urging “Yoga Peace Life”, a London (United Kingdom) based apparel and accessories online company, for the immediate withdrawal of some products, which they feel denigrate and trivialize sacred Hindu symbols and concepts.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, said that it was hurtful for the devotees to see the immensely revered Hinduism symbols/concepts juxtaposed with an obscenity on some of the merchandise sold by this company.

Zed, who is President of the Universal Society of Hinduism, indicated that it was highly inappropriate and insensitive for a business to push their products which were seemingly disrespecting and disparaging the deeply held belief system of a large segment of the world population.

Highly venerated “Om” was the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism was used to introduce and conclude religious work; Rajan Zed stated.

Zed further said that Namaste, whose usually understood meaning was-I bow the divine in you-besides being a customary Hindu greeting, was also an expression of reverence and veneration, and was used in worship also. Derived from Sanskrit, it found a reference in the world’s oldest extant scripture Rig-Veda and other early Hindu texts.

It was also displayed in ancient Hindu sculptures, and archaeological findings from as early as about 3000 BCE reportedly revealed figurines in Namaste posture.

Inappropriate usage of Hindu concepts or symbols or deities or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the faithful, Rajan Zed noted and urged “Yoga Peace Life” CEO to also offer a formal apology, besides withdrawing objectionable products.

“Yoga Peace Life” should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities; Zed emphasized.

Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols/concepts of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled; Rajan Zed pointed out.

Zed added that such denigration and trivialization of Hindu symbols/concepts was disturbing to the Hindus world over. Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivializing it hurt the followers.

Products of “Yoga Peace Life”, started in 2014, included t-shirts/apparel and accessories for men, women, kids, babies.

Source: IANS