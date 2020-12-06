Hindus will be beaten if they visit church on Christmas: Bajrang Dal leader

Guwahati: A leader of the right-wing Bajrang Dal in Assam’s Cachar district has threatened Hindus with dire consequences if they visit any church to celebrate Christmas.

“Hindus will pay a price for visiting churches on Christmas Day,” said Bajrang Dal’s Cachar district general secretary Mithu Nath, speaking at an event in Silchar on December 3. The video of the same went viral on social media. Sohan Singh Solanki, the National Convenor of Bajrang Dal, was also present at the event.

Agitated over the alleged shutdown of the Vivekananda Centre (part of the Ramakrishna Mission) in Shillong, Mithu Nath said that Hindus wouldn’t be allowed to take part in Christmas day celebrations at churches.

“They are locking temples in Shillong and we are going and celebrating with them. This can’t happen and we will not allow this. No Hindu will go to church this Christmas. If any Hindu will go to church, they will be brutally beaten,” he was heard saying.

Cachar’s Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said the district has taken a note of the diktat. “A case has been filed suo motu,” she told The Hindu on Saturday.

However, Nath on Sunday clarified his stance Sunday, saying the outfit may start “awareness initiatives” to dissuade people. “We will not beat them but will definitely stop them. There are ways to restrict. We might talk to them or start awareness initiatives,” he told The Print.

“I am not against Christians or celebrating Christmas. I just told people of my religion to have some self-respect. How does my statement become a national issue?” he added.