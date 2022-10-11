Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, TASK to train 10K grads for employment

Hyderabad: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help college students in the state gain job skills.

Under this association, HCCB and TASK will jointly work towards training 10,000 college students from Telangana in the next two years.

70 percent of the beneficiaries from this program will be from rural areas and 30 percent from urban areas. The training sessions for students from urban areas will be held virtually, while those for students from rural areas will be held in physical classrooms.

A training session was conducted at the event today, which saw the participation of over 100 college students gaining insights on essential skills.

TASK will work on creating the batches of students, and identifying locations and dates for the physical classroom sessions for these training sessions.

HCCB on the other hand will work towards developing content, identifying trainers, and conducting Train the Trainers program (TTT) to create and expand a pool of expert trainers in virtual and physical classroom sessions.

Earlier this year, HCCB and the government of Telangana entered into long-term strategic partnerships for capacity building in water and solid waste management and for skill building to promote employment.