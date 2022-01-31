Hindutva goons barge into railway prayer hall, demand its closure

A Hindutva outfit in Karnataka has objected to an old prayer room at a railway station in Bangalore and has threatened consequences if permission for the prayer hall is not withdrawn.

Members of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti barged into the age-old prayer hall at the KSR railway station in Karnataka, objected to its functioning, and said that protests will be held if it is not shut down.

The outfit also submitted a memorandum addressed to the station manager to take legal action against “unauthorised” place of prayer at platform number five in Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station.

They alleged that the resting room of workers has been converted to a place of prayer for the Muslims, which they termed as a “serious issue” and a “threat to national security”.

They added that the station giving permission for prayers is a “conspiracy” and that the city is turning into a hub of “terror activities”.

They demanded that permissions be withdrawn failing which “sever protests” will be held.