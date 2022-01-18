Hindutva goons vandalise another shrine in Himachal Pradesh

Goons of the Hindutva outfit, Hindu Jagran Manch, have destroyed another shrine in Himachal Pradesh, videos of which were widely shared on social media platforms by the members of the outfit.

This is the second incident that has taken place in a span of 15 days, where goons of the outfit have destroyed shrines, alleging “land jihad”.

The video was originally shared by Kamal Gautam, an “activist” of the outfit, on his Facebook page, where he promotes and propagates acts against Muslims of the county.

“Will free every corner of the Devbhoomi. Will eradicate the land Jihad from Devbhoomi. Listen Aurangzeb’s illegitimate children wherever you go in Devbhoomi you will find Shivaji standing against you,” threatened Gautam in the caption alongside the video.

Earlier, another member of the HJM, Harish Ramkali, alongside other activists had vandalized a shrine in HP, videos of which were widely shared on social media platforms, of similar Hindutva outfits.

Ramkali had also alleged “land jihad”, saying that it will not be tolerated, and has openly threatened to tear down “illegal” shrines, while he praised the “campaign” of the Hindutva goons of Himachal, against “Islamic Jihad”.

He had shared the video on the social networking platform, Facebook, alongside the caption, “The land Jihad will not be tolerated in Devbhoomi. Every illegal Pir Mazar will have the same result. The Hindu heroes of Himachal will continue their campaign against Islamic Jihad,” in Hindi.