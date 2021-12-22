Hindutva leaders call for Muslim genocide at Haridwar hate conclave

Yati Narsinghanand, Hindutva flag bearer, and hate-monger organised a three-day conclave in Hardiwar in Uttarakhand that witnessed calls by Hindutva leaders to attack minorities, particularly Muslims, and their religious spaces.

Videos from the three-day ‘Dharma Sansad’ organised on December 17-19 have now surfaced on social media, where various personalities spite hate openly against religious minorities with the slogan ‘shastra mev jayte’.

The spiteful Yati claimed that no war has been won without weapons. He adds that only the economic boycott won’t work and Hindu groups need to update themselves. “Swords look good on stage only. This battle will be won by those with better weapons,” says Yati, who is known for his anti-Muslim hatred. Giving the conclave a motto ‘Shashtra Mev Jayate’, Yati calls to incite armed violence against Muslims.

General Secretary of Hindu Mahasabha and Mahamandleshwar of Niranjini Akhada, Annapurna Maa addressing the gathering also called for a violent revolt against Muslims. “If you want to finish them off, we are ready to kill them and go to jail. We need 100 soldiers who can kill 20 lakh of them. We will be winners. Keep aside books and scriptures and pick your weapons.”

Another Hindutva representative from Bihar, Dharamdas Maharaj, in his address at the conclave openly stated that he wished to kill the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s for siding with the minorities, especially Muslims. “If I was present in the parliament when PM Manmohan Singh said that minorities have first right over national resources, I would’ve followed Nathuram Godse, I’d have shot him six times in the chest with a revolver,” he said.

Dharamdas was referring to Singh’s address at the 52nd meeting of the National Development Council, 2006, in Delhi where he shared plans for minorities saying, “We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably the fruits of development. These must have the first claim on resources”.

Anand Swaroop Maharaj, a Hindu leader and the president of Varanasi-based outfit Shankaracharya Parishad, was heard saying, “If the governments do not listen to our demand (establishment of a Hindu Rashtra through violence against minorities), we will wage a war far scarier than the 1857 revolt.”

Swaroop claims that he had threatened people, hotels, and restaurants in Haridwar not to celebrate Christmas or else face consequences. He has vowed to not allow people to celebrate the festivals of Eid and Christmas this year again, claiming that the land of Uttrakhand “belongs to Hindus” and hence the celebrations are “unconstitutional”.

Swaroop who is also the president of the Shankaracharya Trust and the Ganga Mission has time and again displayed his hate for minorities, especially Muslims.

Early this year in a viral video, Swaroop allegedly called for an economic and social boycott of Muslims, which was being probed by the Uttar Pradesh police.

Sagar Sindhuraj, another Hindutva preacher said, “I keep repeating over and over again that it is okay to have a 5000 rupee mobile but one must always have a weapon worth at least one lakh. Always have a weapon at home to ensure that if someone comes home, they do not return back alive.”