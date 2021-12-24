Hindutvavadis spread hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 24th December 2021 8:33 pm IST
'Sabka vinash, mehangai ka vikas': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over fuel price hike
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI File Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that all the religions pay a price for the violence propagated by hate-mongers.

In a tweet after the Haridwar incident came to light, Rahul said, “Hindutvadis always spread hatred and violence and Hindus Muslims Sikhs and Christians pay the price but not any more.”

The incident was reported to have taken place in Haridwar during an event held from December 17 to 20. The video clips circulated on social media say that “Hindus should arm themselves like those seen in Myanmar, every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had sought action against those people who incited hatred and called for ‘unleashing violence against followers of a particular religion’.

Priyanka said, “Strictest action should be taken against those who incite hatred and violence of this kind. It is despicable that they should get away with making an open call to murder our respected ex-PM and unleash violence against people of different communities.”

“Such acts violate our constitution and the law of our land,” she added.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas is total Bakwaas as far as the Prime Minister and his drumbeaters are concerned. It’s only an empty slogan! Why the thundering silence on the atrocious hate speech made in Haridwar? Why the paralysis from the Home Minister & Uttarakhand CM?”

The three-day event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a controversial religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting violence.

The Uttarakhand police have lodged an FIR in the case against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, who was former Shia Waqf board chairman and recently converted to Hinduism.

