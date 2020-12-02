Hindware Appliances launches disruptive range of IoT appliances for connected homes

New Delhi, Dec 2 : Somany Home Innovation Limited, makers of ‘Hindware Appliances, has expanded its Internet of Things (IoT) product portfolio with addition of futuristic, intelligent, and connected home appliances – Elara iPro Water purifier and Hindware Agnis iPro Air purifier.

The products are priced at Rs 18,990 and Rs 16,990, respectively and will be available on Evok.in, and on leading e-commerce website – Amazon India, and select retail stores of Delhi/NCR.

Last year, Hindware Appliances forayed into Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart appliances segment with its iPro range of products to deliver an enhanced ‘consumer experience’ backed by cutting-edge technology. The iPro range (Achelous Premium iPro’ water purifier, ‘Optimus iPro’ chimney and ‘Ondeo Evo iPro’ water heater) are now upgraded with Amazon Alexa feature to give a complete hands free experience using voice commands.

All IOT enabled smart Hindware appliances can be seamlessly managed from anywhere at any time through Hindware Appliances app, that will assist users in operating, monitoring and controlling the products remotely, auto diagnose, troubleshoot and register service requests at the touch of a button. Also, the users get the convenience of going completely hands-free, by the Amazon Alexa feature inbuilt with the product.

Hindware Elara iPro water purifier comes with Advance Copper+ technology that purifies water by activating adequate amounts of copper ions which kill harmful bacteria, microbes, and fungi in water, making it free from impurities, and rich in minerals. The smart water purifier also provides real-time TDS of purified water and monitors a household’s daily water consumption for a healthy living. The appliance is synced with Hindware’s mobile app and indicates filter life, for timely replacement. The Wi-fi direct technology in the water purifier enables communication even without an active internet connection at home. This smart 7 stage purification expert also has an In-tank UV LED, so that users get 100% pure water all day long.

Hindware’s Agnis iPro air purifier also has Wi-Fi Direct feature and is equipped with intelligent geo fencing technology, that identifies your mobile phone in 4-5 km radius of your house and performs the pre-set command. Equipped with a high grade ‘True HEPA Filter’ and ‘4D Suction technology’, Hindware Agnis Air Purifier removes 99.95% of particles – such as dust, mould, allergens and viruses, and is capable of filtering even the minutest particles – even eight times smaller than the PM 2.5 – at great speeds. The smart air purifier comes with convenient features like a real-time PM 2.5 meter, air quality indicator, Filter life, Scheduler, Sleep mode, Auto mode, etc, which can easily be operated and adjusted using the mobile app or through Amazon Alexa or touch panel of the air purifier.

Rakesh Kaul, CEO & Whole Time Director, Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL), said, “With the faster digital adoption, increased penetration of internet in day-to-day life and availability of smart affordable devices India has emerged as a hot bed for IoT products. The current ecosystem is giving rise to the applicability of Internet of Things (IoT), where everything is connected. Smart, remote-controlled, and connected appliances allow us to remain in close contact with consumers throughout the lifespan of the product. With addition of two more IoT products, we are strengthening our initiative of massification of technology providing futuristic devices and solutions. The possibilities for connected devices and IoT technology at home or in our workspaces are endless, and we are working to bring more such smart products to the market.”

Our vast presence and industry experience align us with evolving aspirations of homeowners and consumers. We are nimbly leveraging technology and marketing expertise to enrich living. Our digital engines are rapidly translating consumer data into actionable insights. The launch of our IoT products to automate appliance control, strengthens our product suite with new offerings and it positions us to digitally enhance spaces, he added.

The futuristic range of intelligently integrated iPro consumer products, marked Hindware Appliances’ foray in the fast-emerging IoT segment, and is paving the way towards building smart homes through our IOT Eco System – Hindware Konnect. Premium products developed for early adapters and evolved users of smart home automation. Each of the products are designed to simplify lives with smart automation while offering unparalleled features like Geo-fencing and Wi-Fi Direct, and Alexa-controlled in our range of smart appliances.

