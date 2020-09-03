HIPP launches new brush cutter variant for de-weeding, harvesting

New Delhi, Sep 3 : Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP), a leading manufacturer of power products in India, today unveiled its new 1.3hp 4 Stroke Backpack Brush Cutter, across different regions in India.

HIPP has been the market leader in brush cutter category offering a wide range of models ranging from 1hp for light usage and up to 2hp for heavy duty usage.

Announcing the launch Vijay Upreti, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda India Power Products said: “With increasing scarcity of farm labour and shrinking farmland sizes, customers are seeking more portable solutions for their regular de-weeding and crop harvesting requirements. A large number of consumers today have started using brush cutters for their daily de-weeding, crop harvesting, farm and road-side maintenance needs.”

Today, Honda brand of brush cutters are the preferred choice of customers owing to their state-of-the-art 4-Stroke engine technology and superior product quality backed by a nationwide chain of over 600 Sales & Service dealerships.

The objective of launching a new variant is to offer a cost-effective solution to customers in the hilly and mountainous regions of the country. The new model has been designed for efficient removal of weeds in sloping farmlands and fruit orchards. The machine also offers an effective solution for weed removal amongst closely spaced row crops.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.