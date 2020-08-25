Hiring for work-from-home jobs surges in India: Report

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 1:52 pm IST

New Delhi, Aug 25 : There has been a surge in hiring for remote jobs in India in the last few months and work-from-home jobs witnessed a three-fold jump as compared to pre-Covid levels, a new report said on Tuesday.

Remote working has seen many employees enjoy greater flexibility and control over their personal and professional lives including saving on commute time. As a result, the work-from-home jobs have witnessed a seven-fold growth in applications in the last few months as compared to pre-Covid times.

“Hiring for remote jobs too has seen a robust growth and has increased by three times as compared to pre-Covid levels this year,” according to the report by leading job portal Naukri.com.

READ:  PhonePe becomes India's fastest growing insure-tech distributor

Even the percentage contribution of WFH jobs has gone up four-fold in 2020 versus 2019 as a result of the global pandemic.

The keyword ‘Work-From-Home’ has been one of the top three most searched keywords by jobseekers in the last five months on Naukri.com platform.

“It’s also interesting to note that traditional, office-based or on-ground roles such as sales/ business development and customer care agents are now being offered with WFH options,” said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.com.

Around half of remote job postings are from the BPO/ITES sector, resulting in robust growth of WFH jobs from the industry. IT-software, education/teaching and internet/e-commerce contribute to another quarter of work-from-home jobs.

READ:  Legendary K'taka cricket pitch curator Kasturirangan passes away

“The WFH jobs have also emerged in unlikely sectors such as publishing, BFSI and education/teaching that have conventionally required the physical presence of the employee. However, the most impacted industries like travel and staffing continue to decline in hiring even in remote jobs,” the report said.

“The WFH trend was also a recurring topic discussed in webinars, and saw many queries directed to industry experts from jobseekers on remote working jobs,” the report added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close