Hiring picks up pace in IT sector; ‘Work from home’ model preferred

Hyderabad: The hiring in the Information Technology sector is picking pace ever since the government lifted the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus. However, the IT companies still prefer the ‘work from home’ model.

In February too, IT companies conducted interviews and shortlisted the candidates for training programs. It recorded a hiring growth of 33 percent in the month when compared to January.

During the pandemic times, the employees of the industry faced a lot of difficulties. Their salaries also got reduced.

According to the IT officials, after one year of coronavirus pandemic, there is good news regarding the job prospects in the industry.

After the easing of the pandemic, Hyderabad stood second in the country for providing jobs to IT professionals while Bangalore stood first in employing techies.

In a nationwide survey, when compared to January, the hiring growth rate in Bangaluru is 31 percent whereas, in Hyderabad, it is 28. Pune also recorded a hiring growth of 24 percent.

Tier-2 cities such as Ahmedabad and Vadodara recorded 31 and 20 percent respectively.

According to the sources, the new recruits are also allowed to “work from home” and other amenities are being provided to them.