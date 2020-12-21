Hiring process set to become swift in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 21 : The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) has collaborated with Equifax, a multinational consumer credit reporting agency, to streamline the process of employment verification and strengthen its authenticity.

This strategic collaboration, through the introduction of new digital services on DEET app, will facilitate swift employment and ID verification for employees in a secure and confidential manner, easing out the tedious process of hiring.

Further, the job seekers registered on DEET can leverage this collaboration in getting verified credit reports from Equifax to check eligibility and apply for loans and mortgages.

DEET is an initiative by the Government of Telangana in collaboration with Workruit, an AI-driven employment platform for job seekers and employers to connect instantly. The platform provides easy and quick connect between employers and job seekers through a right swipe and further connecting for interviews.

Equifax Analytics, a subsidiary of Equifax Inc., is the only significant employer-contributed employment data repository in the country, enabling instant employment verification.

The current system of employee verification takes about 8 to 10 days and with this collaboration, DEET and Equifax aim at enhancing the employment ecosystem in the Telangana and make the process of recruitment and verification instant, a joint statement said.

“I see this collaboration of DEET and Equifax as another stepping stone by the Government of Telangana towards a brighter future for the employment sector. Further, this synergy will enable seamless verification and appointment of right workers, facilitating efficiency and profits of the companies,” said Telangana’s minister for industry and information technology K. T. Rama Rao.

“Our platform enables job seekers to access & explore new jobs, alerts and interview details from across the State and allows employers to access top talent for the requirements, bridging the gap of employment,” said Labour Minister Malla Reddy.

K.M. Nanaiah, Country Leader, MD, Equifax India and MEA said the collaboration would further digitize the online job search process on the DEET app and platform by providing online digital verification of the candidates thus reducing the paperwork and improving the timelines.

