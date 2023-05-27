His legacy stands tall like a beacon: Rahul remembers Nehru on his death anniversary

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and several party leaders paid tribute to first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59th death anniversary with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying the legacy of the country’s first Prime Minister stands tall like a beacon, illuminating the idea of India and values of freedom and democracy.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, party treasurer Pawan Bansal and party general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal paid floral tributes to Nehru at Shanti Van memorial here.

Remembering Nehru, Kharge took to Twitter and wrote one of his quotes, “You don’t change the course of history by turning the faces of portraits to the wall.”

Paying tributes to the first Prime Minister, the Congress president said, “India of 21st century cannot be imagined without the contributions of Pandit Nehru. A fearless watchdog of democracy, his progressive ideas propelled India’s social, political and economic development despite challenges. My tributes to ‘Jawahar of Hind’.”

Sharing a video, Rahul Gandhi paid homage to his great-grandfather and wrote, “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy stands tall, like a beacon, illuminating the idea of India and the values he dedicated his life for – Freedom, Democracy, Secularism & Modernity. His vision and values always guide our conscience and actions.”

Priyanka Gandhi also paid tributes to her great grandfather and shared an audio-video montage of the country’s first Prime Minister.

Venugopal also took to Twitter and said, “A legendary freedom fighter. A visionary Prime Minister. A democrat who laid the foundation of our Republic. A statesman respected worldwide. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru set an example for all his successors to follow. Remembering Pandit ji on his death anniversary.”

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, also paid tributes to Nehru.

“We remember Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister and the ‘Architect of Modern India’ on his death anniversary. A visionary who led the nation to great heights through a plethora of economic policies and industrial establishments,” the party said.

“From the ‘Temples of Modern India’ including IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, DRDO and India’s industrial marvels to India’s forays into nuclear and space research, it was under him that India’s prowess amplified to an unprecedented magnitude. Today, we cherish the legacy of Pandit ji, who brought India to the world stage as a leading, global power,” the Congress said.

Nehru played a prominent role in India’s freedom struggle. He also went on to become India’s first Prime Minister after Independence in 1947.

In order to free India from British rule, Nehru fought against the British and was among the key leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC).

On May 27, 1964, Nehru took his last breath. He was the PM for over 16 years from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74.

He had a great fondness for kids, as children use to call him ‘Chacha Nehru’ and his birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day every year.