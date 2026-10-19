Historic arch damaged in Hyderabad’s Attapur, AIMIM seeks action

Hyderabad: A historic arch located near pillar number 97 at Attapur was damaged on Sunday night, October 18, with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) seeking its restoration and calling for action against the culprits.

AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin inspected the site located in Srinivasanagar after being alerted by local leaders. Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohiuddin said, “It is an arch which has been standing for centuries and a part of it was demolished. The police have arrested the culprit. The Waqf Board and the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) officials are inspecting the site.”

An arch located near pillar number 97 at Attapur was damaged on Sunday night, October 18.



The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has sought its restoration and called for action against the culprits.



AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin inspected the site located in… pic.twitter.com/jbhkbFX4w9 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 19, 2026

While the MLA claimed that the culprits have been arrested, the Golconda Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) said that a complaint is yet to be registered, based on which action would be taken.

When contacted, P Nagaraju, Deputy Director of the Archaeology Department, said, “The structure doesn’t fall under our purview.” He said it comes under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and redirected queries to the agency. The HMDA did not respond to Siasat.com‘s calls till the time of filing this report.