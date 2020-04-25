Azaan echoes in this US city during Ramadan

WASHINGTON: In a historic turn of event, Azaan, the Muslim call to prayer echoes in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis five times per day during the month of Ramadan.

According to Al Jazeera, the azaan is believed to be the first publicly played over outdoor loudspeaker on Thursday and the practice will continue throughout the fasting month of Ramadan, which runs from April 23 to May 23.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey granted the initiative after the Muslim community and the CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) made the request amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Muslim communities are excited and surprised with the broadcast of the azaan.

Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Somali immigrant herself tweeted, Mashallah! The beauty of our country is for once ability to exercise their religion freely. I so happy to see people being tolerant and respectful in this time of worship for Muslims.”

The Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in West Minneapolis where the azaan is directed is home to a large Muslim population from East Africa.

