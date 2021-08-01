Historic Lal Darwaza Bonalu celebrated in old city

Hyderabad: The historic Lal Darwaza Bonalu was held in the old city today. Scores of Devotees queued up at the temple from the early hours of Sunday and offered their prayers at the temple. The priests of the presiding deity of the temple Mahankali Jala Kadapa .

The Bonalu celebrations have also been held at 23 other temples of the old city . The names of some of these temples are Akkanna Madanna Temple, Meeralam Mandi Mahankali temple, Mela Mutyalamma temple, Uppaguda Mahakaleswara Ammavari temple .

The authorities of the temple have made arrangements to maintain social distance at the temple by keeping in view of corona virus pandemic . The entire state capital has acquired a festive look thanks to the bonalu celebrations. The bhavishyavani (prediction) ceremony will be held at the temple on Monday. The ambari procession will be held in the evening of Monday from all anna Madanna amma vaari temple. The temple authorities have brought an elephant named Laxmi from Karnataka for this year’s bonalu celebrations.

The authorities have also set up medical camps and drinking water facilities at all the temples . Special queue lines have been formed for the women, who are presenting the bonams. The police have imposed traffic restrictions at different places of the city to avoid any kind of traffic congestion.