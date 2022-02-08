Historic Qutub Shahi Mosque at Shamirpet demolished, FIR lodged

Hyderabad: One more mosque has been demolished in Telangana. According to reports, the 400 years old historic Auqaf listed Qutub Shahi mosque at Yakutpur village, More Chintalapally Mandal in the jurisdiction of Shamir Peth was demolished on Sunday night by Vinod Reddy of Alwal.

In 2011, one Mir Ghulam Hassan Khan and his son Mohammed Shahnawaz had sold the 9-acre land plot with the mosque and few graves to Satyanarayan Reddy who in turn sold the said land to Vinoda Reddy.

After selling the land to Satyanarayan Reddy, Mir Ghulam Hassan Khan had the mosque land listed under Auqaf. Ever since Khan and his family members along with the villagers were punctually offering five timeless prayers at the mosque till its demolition.

The controversy came to fore when Vinoda Reddy announced three days ago about her intention to demolish the mosque. The villagers – Hindus and Muslims – tried to dissuade her. But ignoring their appeal she went ahead and demolished the historic Qutub Shahi mosque.

The locals have lodged an FIR against Vinoda Reddy with Police who have not taken any action against her so far.

The Chairman of Telangana Waqf Board Mohammed Saleem said that the accused shall be prosecuted for her criminal act. He said the mosque shall be re-constructed at that place.