Historical Taj-ul-Masajid premises in Bhopal used to vaccinate inter-faith people

By Pervez Bari

Bhopal: In order to beat the fast-growing tentacles of Covid-19 in Bhopal, the district administration has used the premises of historical Taj-ul-Masajid, one of the largest mosque in Asia, to vaccinate people of all hues to send the message of communal harmony.

It was a part of the Bhopal district administration’s initiative to accelerate the pace of vaccination in the walled city of old Bhopal wherein several hundred people from all communities got vaccinated.

According to SDM Jameel Khan, who also has the charge of CEO of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board, people from all religions came here to avail of the benefit. The district administration had only taken the premises of the Taj-ul-Masajid to increase the pace of vaccination.

Jameel Khan prior to seeking permission to use Taj-ul-Masajid premises for vaccination had sought a fatwa from Bhopal Shahar Mufti Abdul Kalam Qasmi about Covid vaccination. Shahar Mufti obliged to issuing a Fatwa which said: “If one gets vaccinated there is no harm”.

SDM Jameel said special camps are being organised with the help of community members so that vaccination is done fast and covers the most vulnerable sections of society. The help of religious leaders is also being taken to make the people aware, he said

Earlier, prior to this camp at Taj-ul-Masajid, Bhopal Shahar Qazi Maulana Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi and Shahar Mufti Abdul Kalam Qasmi too had got vaccinated to give a message to the residents of Bhopal.

The state government had urged community leaders to come forward to increase the pace of vaccination after which such initiatives were taken by most of the communities. People residing in Sajeda Nagar, Shaheed Nagar, Pari Bazar, Vajpayee Nagar, Royal Market and Eidgah Hills were the main beneficiaries of this vaccination camp. People working in the offices near the historical mosque and shop owners took the jab at this camp.

It may be pointed out here that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had appealed to religious leaders to play an important role to stop the spread of coronavirus and promote vaccination.