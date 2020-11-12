History-sheeter held with 1.1 kg charas in UP

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 12 : The Rampur Police have arrested a wanted history-sheeter, Shafeque a.k.a Gatua from Tanda tehsil with 1.1 kg of charas.

According to police officials, Shafaque, who was arrested on Wednesday, had earlier been booked under the charges of robbery and murder in Delhi-NCR.

Circle Officer (Suar) Dharam Singh said, “Shafeque a.k.a. Gatua is among the district’s top 10 criminals. He was arrested from near the Eidgah in Tanda, and 1.1 kg charas and a .315 calibre country-made gun was recovered from his possession, along with three live cartridges.”

Shafeque was arrested under sections 8 and 20 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.

The official release by the Rampur police said that there are 17 criminal cases registered against Shafeque at Delhi, Moradabad, Sambhal and Rampur.

