Hit by cricket ball, man shoots at children in Tehri

A+ A-

Dehradun: Two children were allegedly shot at by a man while they were playing cricket in a village in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district on Thursday.

The incident happened in Khawara village in Ghansali Assembly constituency in Tehri district.

According to information, the children were playing cricket when two men who were sitting nearby, were hit with the ball.

One of the men shot at the children in which an 11-year-old boy sustained serious injuries.

“The children, identified as Shree and Mahesh were brought to the community health centre in Baleshwar where, seeing the condition of one of them, the doctors have referred him to the Rishikesh AIIMS,” Meenu Rawat, CMO, Tehri said.