Hither Thither

Azhar is sure shot

The question in circulation in political and non-political circles is: Who would be picked up for the ministerial berth in Telangana?

In a chance meeting on Sunday night, this writer spent some time with Mohammad Azharuddin, the cricketer-turned-politician. He fought the election to the Telangana Legislative Assembly seat from Jubilee Hills but lost to Maganti Gopinath, a BRS leader.

Since no Muslim candidate from the Congress won the Assembly seat the focus of the talk generally is around “Who would be the Muslim” face in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s cabinet?”

This writer posed the same question to Azhar. He said, “I will be.” The second question was how could he be so sure? Pat came the answer. “I know it”.

We have no idea, what to say because at least half a dozen Muslim names are circulating in the political circles for that prized berth.

How do you know it? “I have my sources…Then I also spoke with the Chief Minister himself who said, ‘Azhar Bhai you are there.’”

We wish Azhar the best of luck. He needs it because so many other Muslim leaders in Congress are uttering the same sentence.

To another question about MIM fielding a candidate against him which led to his defeat, his response was filled with anger. “I don’t know why the MIM has done it. Jubilee Hills has never been their seat.”

When told that MIM supremo Asad Owaisi played an active role in completing the last rites of his son who had died in a road accident, his response was furious. “Ask him what I have done for him. He used to stay in my flat in London. If he or his brother doesn’t remember that, it shows their character.”

MIM, Cong in dilemma

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference, in Hyderabad, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, MIM for short, does not believe in taking it easy. The day after the Telangana State Assembly results came, its MLAs, particularly the two who were given a scare by their opponents—Meraj and Majid—were seen on the streets trying to resolve the civic issues in Yakutpura and Nampally.

That shows that the MIM has got the message that the voters are no more enthusiastic to make them win elections.

There is another factor too. With the hot clash between Akbar Owaisi and the Chief Minister in the assembly, it is said that the Congress is in no mood to break ice with the MIM. The Congress circles believe that there was no need for Akbar Owaisi to play the role of the main opposition (it is BRS here). Why did he try to behave like the BRS spokesperson role is a riddle at a time when the Congress was trying to be friendly with the MIM?

Our guess is as good as yours.