Hizbul narco terror case: NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 2 more accused

New Delhi, Jan 5 : After filing a charge sheet against 10 people in the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) narco terror case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against two narco-terrorists.

Jaswant Singh aka Jassa and Gursant Singh aka Gora were both involved in collection, distribution and selling of heroin smuggled from Pakistan as well as in collection and channelisation of proceeds generated for furthering the activities of the banned terror outfit in the country.

An NIA spokesperson here said that the agency has named the two narco terrorists under several sections of the IPC, and sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The official said that Gursant Singh was one of the important members of the terrorist gang and as a close associate of prime accused Iqbal Singh aka Shera and was responsible for safe movement of heroin and proceeds to various places or unknown persons.

The official said: “Investigation has also brought out that Gursant Singh has purchased many immoveable properties and luxury cars to be used as hide outs and for transportation of drugs and proceeds.”

On October 20 last year, the NIA filed a charge sheet against 10 accused persons — Hilal Ahmed Shergojri, Bikram Singh, Maninder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Jaswant Singh, Ranjit Singh, Gagandeep Singh, and absconding accused Iqbal Singh, Zafar Hussain Bhat, and slain HM terrorist Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo in the Special NIA Court, Mohali, Punjab.

According to the NIa official, Bhat is presently based in Pakistan.

The case pertains to arrest of Shergorji and recovery of Rs 29 lakh from him on April 25 last year by the Punjab Police.

The NIA took up the investigation of the case on May 8 last year.

The official said that during investigation, it emerged that Shergojri, who had come to Amritsar to collect the amount of Rs 29 lakh, was a member of HM and a close associate of slaim terrorist Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, the then HM commander of Kashmir Valley.

This led to busting of a major narco-terror module involved in smuggling and selling of heroin in India and channelising of drug-proceeds to Pakistan through hawala and to the HM terrorists based in J&K at the behest of HM terrorists based in Pakistan.

