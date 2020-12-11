HK media mogul charged under security law

Hong Kong, Dec 11 : Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai was on Friday charged with foreign collusion under the controversial national security law imposed by China on the city.

Lai, 73, has been accused of conspiring with foreign forces to endanger national security, the BBC reported.

Founder of the the Apple Daily newspaper, he was originally arrested under the law in August after a police raid on the company’s head office but was released on bail.

However, he has been in custody since December 2, after being denied bail on a separate charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses the newspaper.

He will appear in court on Saturday.

Lai is the most high-profile person charged under the new law.

The national security law was enacted on June 30 to ban acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

