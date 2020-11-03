HK to extend social distancing measures for 2 more weeks

News Desk 1Published: 3rd November 2020 1:05 pm IST
HK to extend social distancing measures for 2 more weeks

Hong Kong, Nov 3 : Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that social distancing measures in the city will be extended for two more weeks to ensure a complete control over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lam announced the decision at a press conference, stressing that the anti-pandemic measures cannot stop at present, or all the efforts that Hong Kong has made could be wasted, reports Xinhua news agency.

The social distancing measures put in place by the city government include limiting group gatherings and catering services and shutting multiple types of entertainment venues from bars and karaoke lounges.

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection said no new confirmed cases were recorded on Monday for the first time in more than 45 days.

READ:  How Pedro Pascal prepared for 'The Mandalorian'

The city’s overall caseload and death toll stood at 5,337 and 105, respectively.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 3rd November 2020 1:05 pm IST
Back to top button