HK’s daily Covid-19 cases remain in single digit

Hong Kong, Sep 25 : The number of single-day coronavirus cases in Hong Konghase remained under 10 for five days in a row, local health authorities said on Friday.

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection reported two new cases on Friday, which took the overall case tally to 5,058, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority, 160 patients are still hospitalized, including 12 in critical condition.

The third wave of Covid-19 outbreak in Hong Kong has been easing, with normal public services fully resumed and most of the premises including restaurants and places of public entertainment reopened after meeting the epidemic prevention requirements.

Hong Kong Disneyland and Hong Kong Ocean Park also reopened respectively on Friday and September 18 after temporary closures due to the pandemic.

Source: IANS

