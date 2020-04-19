HM Mahmood Ali sprays disinfectant at Charminar

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Sunday took part in the sprinkling of disinfectant — sodium hypochlorite — at Charminar.

The exercise was carried out by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Service Department as a part of the preventive measure against COVID-19.

Ali said: “Sodium hypochlorite was sprayed at Charminar and other areas by the Telangana State Disaster Response Force and Fire Service Department team.”

With regard to the Ramadan, Ali appealed to Muslims to offer prayers from their homes.

“In view of Ramzan, I appeal to all Muslims to offer namaz and ‘Taraweeh’ prayers at home. COVID-19 cannot be cured by medicine but by following simple precautionary measures,” he said.

Commenting on the current situation of COVID-19 in the State and the country, he said the situation is better in India than in other countries.

“COVID-19 is very much controlled in Telangana and in India in comparison to the situation in different other countries,” he said.

Thanking the police for their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, he said: “I am thankful to the police for their contribution. They are risking their lives for not themselves but for the other people.”

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in Telangana, 844 cases have been reported as of Sunday of which, 186 have been cured or discharged and 18 patients have died due to the deadly virus.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.