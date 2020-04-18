HM takes part in disinfectant work of the in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, personally participated and monitored the disinfectant sprinkling work program undertaken by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department at various places here on Saturday.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Director General, Fire Services, V. Papaiah Regional Fire Officer and other fire department officers have participated in this programme. In order to control the spread of COVID -19, Fire department staff has been spraying disinfectant (Sodium Hypo Chlorite-NaOcl ) all over the state besides attending regular fire calls.

Addressing media persons at NBT Nagar of Banjara hills, Mahmood Ali said that Fire department has 133 Fire Stations in entire Telangana and the staff of the department has been engaged in sprinkling Sodium Hypochlorite in all the public places in entire Telangana state.

Minister has reiterated that the Fire department is working with a motto at this situation i.e., “prevention is better than cure”. He added besides spraying Sodium Hypo Chlorite, the Fire department is educating the public by doing awareness programmes through flexes and banners at prominent places, playing audio, video recordings regarding the precautions of the corona.

Minister appealed the public to follow the guidelines issued by the State Government in containing the spread of the Coronavirus and urged people to stay at home.

He stated that the State Government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandra Shekar Rao has been taking all the needed measures in preventing the spread of COVID-19 besides steps required to help the poor people of the state, out states labour, farmers of the state. He requested suspected should come forward and get tested in the hospitals and help in containing the further spread of the virus and for better treatment.

