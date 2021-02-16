HMDA earns Rs.365 cr revenue in 10 months

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Development Authority (HMDA) earned Rs.365 crore revenue during the past 10 months through building permission and layout approval. It earned monthly revenue of more than Rs.29 crore as development charges for nine months and its average revenue dipped only in the month of April where it earned a paltry Rs.7 crore.

The increase in HMDA revenue is a refutation of the myth that the real estate sector in the city slacked due to coronavirus pandemic. The number of persons wanting to construct their own home and are investing in open plots and flats is increasing which is filling the coffer of the HMDA. There is a growing trend among the people to invest in HMDA approved clear titled open plots and flats by opting for gated community ventures.