HMDA gears up to sell 1 BHK, 2 BHK flats in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Are you looking for 1 BHK, or 2 BHK flats in Hyderabad? If yes, avail of the opportunity that is being provided by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

HMDA is gearing up to allot Rajiv Swagruha flats available at Bandlaguda and Pocharam. There are a total of 904 flats available for sale in both locations in Hyderabad.

At Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, 233 1BHK flats are available for sale whereas, at Pocharam, 254 1BHK and 417 2BHK flats are ready.

Cost of flats in Hyderabad

The average cost of the 1 BHK flat with an average area of 545 sq. feet at Bandlaguda is Rs. 15 lakhs. However, 1 BHK Sr. Citizen flats with an average area of 653 sq. feet in the same area cost Rs 18 lakh. In Pucharam, the costs of 1 BHK and 2 BHK with average areas of 760 sq. feet and 520 sq. feet are Rs 19 lakh and Rs 13 lakh respectively.

Once satisfied with the flat and the spot, the applicants have to pay an initial deposit of Rs. 1 lakh for 1 BHK flat and Rs 2 lakh for 2 BHK flats in Hyderabad.

The amount has to be paid in the form of a DD in favor of the Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, payable at Hyderabad. It has to be submitted in the office of the Managing Director, Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited, Urdugally, Stree No. 17, Himayathnagar, Hyderabad on or before March 25, 2023.

Within 60 days of the allotment, 80 percent of the total cost need to be paid and the rest can be paid within 90 days of the allotment.

For site details, contact G. Ravinder Reddy, AE at his cellphone number 9133366750 for flats in Pocharam and Anil Kumar Reddy, AE by dialing 91333366746 for flats in Bandlaguda, Hyderabad.

Is buying 1 BHK, 2 BHK flats in Hyderabad a better option?

For homebuyers in Hyderabad, choosing between a plot or a flat can be a daunting task. While both options have their advantages, buying a flat in Hyderabad may be a better choice for several reasons.

Firstly, flats come equipped with various features like security, parking, and elevators, making them a convenient and comfortable option. Secondly, flats have a better resale value compared to plots as they are in high demand due to the growing population and migration.

Moreover, flats are a more affordable option compared to plots, making them an ideal choice for first-time homebuyers, especially those who are looking for 1 BHK or 2 BHK flats in Hyderabad.