HMDA invites vendors and artists to Sunday-Funday festivities

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has invited artists and vendors from around the city to set up stalls for Sunday-Funday at the Tank Bund, after receiving immense support from the audience and requests for the same.

Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) and HMDA in a press note, on Wednesday, announced that they have opened applications for vendors to set up stalls for the weekend events. The stalls could be rented for two events in a row, at a nominal price. It has also invited artists, who would like to perform musical instrumental or any other art form, to encourage local talent.

Those desirous of setting up a stall of handicrafts, handlooms, eateries or anything similar may send an email with the details of their products, price list and contact details to ea2ps-maud@telangana.gov.in and hciphmda@gmail.com. Alternately, a written request may also be submitted on Mondays or Tuesdays between 11am to 2pm at the Buddha Purnima Project Authority office of HMDA.

It has also advised that the stalls set up must maintain quality products along with a price list at display. Water bottles and packed products can only be sold at their MRP.