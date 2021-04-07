HMDA ropes in Bengaluru firm to clean up Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) roped in NACOF, a Bengaluru-based company in its efforts to eradicate foul smell, stop the growth of algae and improve water quality in Hussain Sagar.

The authority had earlier started the bioremediation process of restoring natural conditions on the lake to improve water quality from this month.

Bioremediation is a process used to treat contaminated media, including water, soil and subsurface material, by altering environmental conditions to stimulate the growth of microorganisms and degrade the target pollutants.

Earlier, HMDA had implemented similar technical interventions to improve water quality from April 30, 2018, to June 30, 2019. Subsequently, another Canadian company launched a similar technical intervention from March to August 2020. Treated the lake using energy waves.

During the interventions, in addition to a drastic reduction in foul odors, the lake’s water quality improved. Then the dissolved oxygen will be from 3.6 to 6.4 mg / L and the BOD will be from 30 to 36 mg / L.The agreement will be for a period of six months, New Indian Express reported, to a year and the agency will have to increase water quality, reduce the concentration of suspended matter and stop the growth of bacteria.