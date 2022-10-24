HMDA, TSIIC to conduct e-auction of 454 plots on Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: Telangana government has given permission to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) to conduct an e-auction of 454 plots located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The e-auction is scheduled to be held between November 10 and 23 and it is likely to raise revenue between Rs. 500-700 crore for the government.

As per a report published in TNIE, the plots are located at the following locations

Chandanagar in Serilingampally Kawadipally Bahadurpally Thorrur Turkayamjal Kurmalguda Amisthapur

Who is responsible for auction of plots on Hyderabad outskirts?

While the auction for three prime plots located in Chandanagar in Serilingampally, outskirts of Hyderabad will be held on November 18, 94 plots in Kawadipally will be auctioned on November 10, 11, 87 plots in Bahadurpally on November 14, and 15, 145 plots in Thorrur on November 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22, the 14 plots in Turkayamjal on November 23, the 110 in Kurmalguda on November 16 and 17 and one Amisthapur commercial plot on November 23.

The plots at Thorrur, Turkayamjal, Bahadurpally, Kurmalguda, and Amisthapur will be auctioned by HMDA whereas TSIIC will be responsible for the e-auction of plots at Chandanagar and Kawadipally.

Size, prices of the plots

The size of the plots varies from 187 sq yards to 6907 sq yards. The minimum bidding ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 per sq yd.

While the auction will begin on November 10, the pre-bid meetings for the plots located at various locations will be held between October 29 and November 10.

Amenities

The government is going to provide all the necessary amenities to the plots including drinking water, underground sewerage and stormwater drainage systems, and BT roads.

Apart from amenities, the plots which are free from litigations will get HMDA’s building permissions easily.

As the plots are located in multi-use zones, there is no need for a change of land use and immediate construction can be started.