HMDA will develop more public infrastructure this year, says Commissioner Arvind Kumar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will develop more public infrastructures with greater perseverance this year, MAUD principal secretary and HMDA commissioner Arvind Kumar said on Saturday.

Holding a meeting with the heads of various departments on Saturday at the HMDA headquarters, Arvind Kumar said, “This year, HMDA is planning to develop more engineering infrastructures, greenery wings and other public infrastructures.”

Metropolitan commissioner further stated that the HMDA will take the lead in planning and infrastructure management. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, several major projects and development works were delayed and progress will be made this year to overcome them, he added.

Arvind Kumar told that HMDA was actively involved in the development of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area as well as the suburban municipalities and is gaining people’s trust.

The commissioner then inspected the Uppal Skyway model (3D model) and inquired about the progress of the works. Arvind Kumar directed Chief Engineer BLN Reddy to constantly monitor the completion of construction work on Uppal Skyway and Mehdipatnam Skyway within the stipulated time frame.

HMDA Secretary Santosh IAS, Urban Forest Director Prabhakar IFS, Chief Engineer BLN Reddy, Planning Directors Balakrishna and Sivasharanappa, Chief Accounts Officer Sarath Chandra, Estate Officer Gangadhar, Chief Information Officer Harinath Reddy, Enforcement DSP Jagan, OSD M.Rankishan and others were present in the meeting.