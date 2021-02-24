HMIL upcoming seven-seater SUV named Alcazar

New Delhi, Feb 24 : Automobile major Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has named its upcoming seven-seater premium SUV ‘Alcazar’.

“The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear up to enter and redefine a new segment. Hyundai Alcazar will supersede the aspirations of new age buyers and redefine existing benchmarks to ensure customer delight,” HMIL MD & CEO S.S. Kim said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, we will re-emphasise our commitment to Indian customers with the global debut of Hyundai Alcazar that is ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made First for India’.”

According to the company, Hyundai Alcazar has been developed to “personify reliability and indulgence while drawing its inspiration from the royal lineage of castles and palaces, denoting grandeur, spaciousness and solidity”.

The upcoming seven-seater premium SUV will offer customers upscale mobility, be it for business travel or families travelling together to satiate their wanderlust, the company added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.