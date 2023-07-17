HMRL initiates Metro Rail works in Old City of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has commenced preparatory works for the upcoming metro rail project in the Old City of Hyderabad.

The remaining 5.5 km stretch of the metro alignment in the old city extends from MGBS to Falaknuma, passing through important junctions such as Darulshifa, Purani Haveli, Ettebar Chowk, Alijakotla, Mir Momin Daira, Haribowli, Shalibanda, Shamsheergunj, and Aliabad.

Meto Rail in Old City of Hyderabad will have five stations

The proposed metro line will feature five stations, namely Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda, Shamsheergunj, and Falaknuma. Despite being located approximately 500 meters away from Salarjung Museum and Charminar, these stations will be named after them to acknowledge their significance and prominence in the city, as stated by HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy.

The stretch of the metro alignment encompasses 103 religious and other sensitive structures, including 21 masjids, 12 temples, 12 Ashoorkhanas, 33 dargahs, seven graveyards, and six chillas. Through innovative engineering solutions such as curvature adjustment, viaduct design and heights, and suitable alteration of metro pillar locations, the project has managed to preserve all but four of these religious and sensitive structures.

Metro alignment is being made to protect religious structures

In line with the directives of Chief Minister and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao, further refinements are being made to the metro alignment to protect the remaining four religious structures. The widening of roads will be limited to 80 feet to safeguard these structures. The process of creating individual sketches for the affected properties, numbering over 1,000, has already commenced, and land acquisition notices will be issued within a month, added NVS Reddy.

With the metro rail in the Old City of Hyderabad, HMRL aims to provide an efficient and convenient transportation option.