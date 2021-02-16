HMSI expands CB series, launches CB350RS at Rs 1.96 lakh

New Delhi, Feb 16 : Expanding its mid-size motorcycle segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Tuesday launched the CB350RS priced at Rs 196,000 (ex-showroom pan India).

This is the second new introduction in the CB family, which, according to the company, is ‘Made in India for the World’.

“Last year, Indian riders got a chance to experience ‘made in India’ CB brand and elevate their pride of fun riding. Today, we are excited to add another chapter to the CB series,” HMSI President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

“Exhibiting the true legacy of CB Brand, the CB350RS will add value for the Indian customer by providing contemporary style and superior stance, further enhancing the fun biking culture.”

According to the company, the new CB350RS is powered by a 350cc, air-cooled 4-stroke OHC single-cylinder engine, which produces max power of ‘15.5 kW@5500 rpm’.

“The advanced PGM-FI system using on-board sensors, constantly ensures optimum fuel delivery to the engine as per the riding conditions allowing efficient combustion and lesser emissions,” the company said in a statement.

“It delivers a category leading max torque of ’30 Nm@3000 rpm’, which makes it an easy-going versatile motorcycle for urban daily city commute.”

As per the company, the engine uses an offset cylinder position that reduces the sliding friction and asymmetrical connecting rod ensures minimum energy loss.

Besides, the air cooling system maintains highly dense air intake to improve efficiency and ensures favourable combustion in all rpm ranges by keeping the engine temperature within ideal range.

“The piston cooling jet improves engines thermal efficiency, leading to an improved fuel efficiency,” the statement said.

“Main shaft coaxial balancer placed on the cylinder eliminates both primary and secondary vibrations making CB350RS a perfect riding companion.”

