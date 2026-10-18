HMWSSB officials asked to ensure continuous water supply in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director K Ashok Reddy on Sunday, October 18, asked officials to ensure continuous water supply in the city amid Bathukamma and upcoming festivals.

He stressed that all departments must work in coordination to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience during these celebrations. Officials were asked to maintain special oversight to prevent sewage overflows, particularly in areas with high footfall, along main roads, and at locations where festivities are being held. He directed that manholes and sewage lines be inspected in advance, with preventive measures taken in vulnerable areas.

He also stressed the need for a prompt response to any complaints, instructing that necessary staff and machinery be kept on standby to address issues immediately.

Green water tankers from November 1

The water board will launch its “Dial a green water tanker” service from November 1. This initiative aims to promote the use of treated wastewater for purposes such as construction, landscaping, and other non-potable requirements. The MD emphasised focusing on the registration of tankers, implementing uniform branding, and developing dedicated filling stations.

It has been proposed that users be given the option to either utilise their own tankers to collect treated water or book tankers registered with the Water Board through an online platform. The IT department has been instructed to coordinate the development of this digital platform and ensure that a trial run is conducted by October 20.

Maintenance of STPS

Reddy stressed the importance of closely monitoring the performance of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) across the city and the quality of the treated water. Officials from the Projects, O&M (Operations & Maintenance), and AMRUT departments are to conduct joint inspections of the STPs to evaluate the treatment processes, laboratory operations, quality testing protocols, and record-keeping practices.

He said that any deficiencies in STPs failing to meet prescribed quality standards be identified, and that the respective agencies be tasked with implementing the necessary technical improvements. It was directed that measures be taken to improve water quality within a month, including the installation of additional filters and the implementation of further purification processes where necessary.

Filling Station

Instructions were given to increase the capacity of existing filling stations that supply treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and to identify suitable locations for establishing new ones. It was further mandated that meters be installed at every filling station to measure the volume of water supplied, and that all supply details be recorded and monitored.

The use of treated water should be encouraged for construction projects, parks, landscaping areas, and the maintenance of central medians. To facilitate this, coordination should be established with the HMDA, GHMC, HYDRA, and other relevant organisations.

Reddy said special measures should be taken to reduce pending bookings in areas with high demand for water tankers. Specifically, clearing pending bookings in the Boduppal area, with steps taken to register an additional 50 tankers, should be a priority.

Furthermore, it was advised to initiate the process for registering an additional 500 tankers, supplementing the approximately 1,200 tankers currently in service. A notification should be issued to interested tanker owners, and the terms and conditions for registration must be finalised. Instructions have been issued to formulate proactive plans to ensure that the problems encountered last summer do not recur.