Hoarding at Secunderabad club area claims #BJPCheatsTelangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) social media convenor Krishank put up a hoarding that criticizes Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for not setting up a turmeric board in the State, ignoring Telangana while sanctioning medical colleges, failing to get IT Investment Region (ITIR) project to Hyderabad, etc. It also mentioned “#BJPCheatsTelangana“.

Secunderabad club area in Contonment wakes up to see a strange hoarding which claims #BJPCheatsTelangana. The hoarding mentions about reported refusal of Turmericboard,medicalcolleges,rail coach factory, national status to Kaleswaram & ITIR to the state. pic.twitter.com/pSN1Oa3feB — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) March 17, 2021

The hoarding that appeared at Secunderabad Club area also alleged that BJP has denied ‘national status for Kaleshwaram project’.

Talking to Siasat.com, Krishank said that despite writing on Promissory Note, BJP has not set up a turmeric board, canceled the ITIR project, and ignored the state while granting medical colleges. In order to create awareness, the hoarding was put up, he added.

Speaking about the future plan, the party social media convener said that he will continue to question BJP in different ways.