Hoardings bearing names of riot-accused unconstitutional:Ex-IPS

A+ A-

Lucknow: After Lucknow district administration put up hoardings bearing names of the people who allegedly damaged properties during anti-CAA protests on December 19 last year, activist Deepak Kabir has said that the government is creating an atmosphere of fear.

He said that people whose names are mentioned in posters can be lynched anywhere.

“It is shameful. There was no need for that. The government is creating an atmosphere of fear. People whose names are mentioned can be lynched anywhere. The environment after Delhi violence is not safe. Government is putting everyone at risk,” Kabir told ANI.

No allegations were proved. Innocent people were nabbed and beaten up. The court did not find any evidence

“No allegations were proved. Innocent people were nabbed and beaten up. The court did not find any evidence. Since the government has the power, it cannot defame anyone. If they are lynched in public, who will take the responsibility?” he said.

If they are lynched in public, who will take the responsibility?”

Kabir’s name along with his photo was also mentioned on one of the hoardings put up in the city.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza alleged that people whose names are put up in hoardings destroyed public properties.

“Photos have been put off those people who tried to create unrest under the garb of the Citizenship Amendment Act. They harmed people of the state and tried to destroy public properties. Now damages will be recovered from them,” he said.

Former IPS SR Darapuri termed the administration’s action as ‘unconstitutional’ and said that the government is trying to defame protesters.

He said that he will challenge the action in the court.

Darapuri was also held in connection with the protest against the CAA in Lucknow. Later, he was granted bail on Saturday by the Lucknow Sessions court.

The administration has issued recovery notices to these people for damaging public property worth Rs 1.55 crore.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash had earlier said that in case of failure to pay the recovery amount, the properties of the accused would be confiscated (kurki). The administration has assessed the total damage worth Rs 1,55,62,537.