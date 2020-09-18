Hockey has made women players financially secure: Captain Rani

Bengaluru, Sep 18 : Hockey has made members of the Indian national womne’s team financially independent at a young age and they are in a better position to take care of their families’ needs, national captain Rani said on Friday.

“I think 10 or 15 years ago if someone had said ‘we will take up hockey as a career’, they would either laugh at her or bluntly ask ‘how will that help make a living?’ But things have changed drastically. With Hockey India hosting regular National Championships, aspiring players get an opportunity to show their talent, and consistent performance at the top level could assure a player of a job as well as a chance to make it to the national team,” Rani said.

With the women’s team winning some top tournaments in the past like the silver medal at the Asian Games and also qualifying for back-to-back Olympic Games, they have been rewarded with timely awards.

“I believe our improved performance has a lot to do with the professional system laid out by the federation. We have a good junior programme too that identifies talented players. Young talent like Lalremsiami and Salima Tete who won the silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires have made a very smooth transition into the senior programme. Ensuring we (women’s team) also play equal or more number of international tournaments as the men’s team gives us right exposure that adds to the confidence of these youngsters,” she explained.

