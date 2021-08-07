Officially hold September 17 as liberation day : Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay today demanded the state government to hold September 17 Hyderabad Liberation day celebrations in an official manner. He said that he would take up the issue during his state wide padayatra .

He alleged that the TRS led state government was completely filled with corruption and added that it had confined itself to construction of irrigation Projects and earning commission . He made these remarks while addressing a meeting of the party workers at the padayatra preparatory meeting held in Barkatpura.

Speaking on the occasion he claimed that hundreds of workers were ready to take part in his padayatra and added that he would allow only 20 workers from each district of the state. He said that the main objective of his padayatra was to find out public problems , highlight government failures and end family rule in the state . He said that the state would witness a lot of changes very soon. The state Party incharge Manohar Reddy was appointed as the incharge of the padayatra.