Hold talks with govt, Shah sppeals to farmers

Guwahati, Dec 26 : Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday reiterated his appeal and urged the agitating farmers to hold talks with the government to sort out their concerns.

While addressing a public meeting at the Amingaon Parade Ground here, Shah said: “I request the farmers to hold talks with the government to resolve their issues.”

Farmers led by the leaders of nearly 40 farmers’ organisations have been camping on the Delhi borders since November 26, demanding that three farm laws enacted in September be repealed.

The three farm laws are — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance And Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

The Home Minister said that 16 lakh farmers in Assam get financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and the financial assistance directly gets deposited to their bank accounts.

The PM-KISAN scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February last year to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country.

Under this scheme, Rs 6,000 per year is released in three monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Shah, who arrived in Guwahati on a three-day visit to Assam and Manipur on Friday night, told the gathering that the Assam government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party has provided financial assistance directly into the bank accounts of 7.20 lakh tea garden workers.

