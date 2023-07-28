Watch: BJP MP wants ‘India’ removed from the Constitution

BJP’s Rajya sabha MP Naresh Bansal on Friday, July 28, demanded that the word ‘India’ should be removed from the Constitution as ‘it reminded of the colonial past’.

He was speaking during the Monsoon Session of the parliament. According to him, the country’s real name is ‘Bharat’.

SHOCKING STATEMENT FROM BJP MP NARESH BANSAL in INDIAN PARLIAMENT‼️



"इंडिया नाम गुलामी का प्रतीक है, संविधान से हटा देना चाहिए"



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently compared the Opposition alliance’s new name to terror outfits such as the ‘Indian Mujahideen’, the banned PFI.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chose to remove the word India from his Twitter bio and replaced it with Bharat.