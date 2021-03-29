Holi 2021: Celebrities paint the town with colors, but at HOME

Mumbai: One of the most cheerful festivals with full of colors, Holi is finally here. This year, celebrations began on the evening of March 28 and will continue till the evening of March 29. People across the across country are celebrating the festival of colors by putting colour on each other’s faces and sharing love and laughter.

However, unlike previous years, this year everyone including celebrities are having an intimate celebrations due to the surge in coronavirus cases. But they have taken to social media to wish their fans a Happy Holi and urging them to celebrate it with social distancing.

Check out how your favourite stars are painting the town red but with COVID-19 guidelines.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Holi 2021 with Nick in London

International star, who is currently living in London with her husband Nick Jonas, opted for low-key Holi celebrations along with Nick Jonas and her in-laws. Sharing a set of happy pictures from the festivities, Priyanka wrote: “Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our homes. Happy Holi everyone.” Nick Jonas also shared the same pictures from the celebrations on Instagram and he wrote: “Happy Holi! From our family to yours.”

Hrithik, Karisma and others send warm wishes

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and extended greetings to fans on the auspicious occasion. He also posted a short animated clip that had an alphabetical ‘O’ with horns transforming into a colourful ‘O’ of Holi. The video had a message that read, “The triumph of good over evil.”

Alongside the video, Hrithik wrote, “Love. Laugh. LIVE. Happy Holi, beautiful people. Stay blessed.”

Love. Laugh. LIVE. Happy Holi, beautiful people. Stay blessed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vr7CctYxtZ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 28, 2021

Karisma hoped on to her Instagram handle and urged fans to add colours to their lives. She posted a short video that transitioned from black and white to colour and sent out greetings on the festival of Holi. She wrote, ” Add colour to life. Wishing you all a Happy and Safe Holi .”

Anushka Sharma poured in Holi 2021 wishes for fans and wrote, “Sending everyone lots of love and light on the occasion of Holi Please stay indoors and be safe.”

Taking to Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Wish you all a very happy and safe Holi.”

Wish you all a very happy and safe Holi. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 29, 2021

Sanjay Dutt poured in Holi wishes for fans and shared how he is celebrating this year with his wife Manyaata and kids. Taking to Instagram, “Keep the celebrations at home this year for the safety of your loved ones. Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!”

Akshay Kumar wished fans and tweeted, “Do me a favour let’s not play Holi! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones Wishing you all a very Happy Holi.”

Do me a favour let’s not play Holi! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones 🙏🏻 Wishing you all a very Happy Holi 🌈 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 29, 2021

Dia Mirza tweeted, “Happy Holi Cherry Love the organic gulaal made by Phool! @ReachoutToPhool Sustainable, healthy and beautiful colours to celebrate with. Have a great day everyone.”

Happy Holi 🌸🌺🌼 Love the organic gulaal made by Phool! @ReachoutToPhool



Sustainable, healthy and beautiful colours to celebrate with. Have a great day everyone. pic.twitter.com/Oy9Jqx99hw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 29, 2021

Celebrting Holi 2021 with Tejas team, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “होली के दिन दिल खिल जाते हैं रंगों में रंग मिल जाते हैं… We are having a working Holi tom but nothing can stop us from pre Holi and Holika celebrations. This is my squad aka my family I wasn’t born with but u choose to keep Red heart#HappyHoli #Holika #Happy Holi.”

होली के दिन दिल खिल जाते हैं रंगों में रंग मिल जाते हैं…

We are having a working Holi tom but nothing can stop us from pre Holi and Holika celebrations.

This is my squad aka my family I wasn’t born with but u choose to keep ❤️#HappyHoli #Holika #Happy Holi pic.twitter.com/AaZFMv0fwJ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2021

Preity Zinta also shared pictures from her Holi 2021 celebrations with her husband and others. She wrote alongside, “Rang barse Red heart #HappyHoli #throwback #Ting.” The next photo was captioned, “#HappyHoli everyoneRed heartMay this festival of colours add the colour of happiness, health & positivity to all our lives. Feels strange 2 have No Holi celebration this yr due 2 d pandemic..so I’m putting up some previous Holi pics 2 keep d spirit of Holi aliveStar-struck #Patiparmeshwar #ting.”

Sonam Kapoor treated fans with her latest photoshoot photos and wrote, “In times as isolated as these, I hope the goodness of our actions always triumph the evils around the world. Happy Holi! Two hearts. Ringing in Holi festivities by celebrating timelessness with my forever favourite Anamika Khanna.”

Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Let’s welcome love, warmth & happiness in our lives, as we let go of our sorrows, fears & negativity.Sparkles Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Holi. “

Let's welcome love, warmth & happiness in our lives, as we let go of our sorrows, fears & negativity.✨

Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Holi. 🤍 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 28, 2021

“Wishing you all a very Happy Holi!! As the COVID-19 cases surge again.. Let’s be responsible and celebrate the festival with our family… A Holi filled more with love from your loved ones Heart suit,” wrote Mahesh Babu.