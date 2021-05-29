Hollywood star Will Smith sends gifts for Sheikh Hamdan’s twins

The crown prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai executive council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Friday thanked Will Smith in his Instagram stories.

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 29th May 2021 4:54 pm IST
Hollywood star Will Smith sends gifts for Sheikh Hamdan's twins
Hollywood actor Will Smith sends gifts to crown prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan’s twins.

Dubai: Hollywood actor Will Smith joins the list of stars who wish the crown prince of Dubai on the occasion of birth of newborn twins. 

The crown prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai executive council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Friday thanked Will Smith in his Instagram stories. The Hollywood actor himself is a father of three.

In a series of stories, the crown prince shared photos of the Aladdin-themed gifts separately marked with their names and decked with themed blue and pink balloons and wrapping paper. The gifts came with a note that seems to be signed “Uncle Will” with the silhouette of Smith’s Genie from Disney’s 2019 Aladdin.

Will Smith is a regular visitor to Dubai and spends time with the crown prince whenever he’s in town. He joins Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in congratulating Sheikh Hamdan on the birth of his two children.

Also Read
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan blessed with twins

Sheikh Hamdan announced the arrival of his twins on May 20, by posting a simple image of blue and pink feet on Instagram, which suggested that he and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, have welcomed a girl and a boy. 

According to Gulf News, the baby boy’s name is Rashid, while the baby girl’s name is Sheikha. The girl has got her mother’s name, while the boy shares his with that of Sheikh Hamdan’s late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Also Read
Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt congratulate Dubai’s Sheikh Hamdan on welcoming twins

On May 21, the crown prince posted the first picture of his newborn twins. Taking to Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan shared a picture of him holding his twins, a boy and a girl. The Crown Prince is seen seated on a sofa while holding his babies and looking at them lovingly.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button