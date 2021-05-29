Hollywood star Will Smith sends gifts for Sheikh Hamdan’s twins

Dubai: Hollywood actor Will Smith joins the list of stars who wish the crown prince of Dubai on the occasion of birth of newborn twins.

The crown prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai executive council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Friday thanked Will Smith in his Instagram stories. The Hollywood actor himself is a father of three.

In a series of stories, the crown prince shared photos of the Aladdin-themed gifts separately marked with their names and decked with themed blue and pink balloons and wrapping paper. The gifts came with a note that seems to be signed “Uncle Will” with the silhouette of Smith’s Genie from Disney’s 2019 Aladdin.

Will Smith is a regular visitor to Dubai and spends time with the crown prince whenever he’s in town. He joins Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in congratulating Sheikh Hamdan on the birth of his two children.

Sheikh Hamdan announced the arrival of his twins on May 20, by posting a simple image of blue and pink feet on Instagram, which suggested that he and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, have welcomed a girl and a boy.

According to Gulf News, the baby boy’s name is Rashid, while the baby girl’s name is Sheikha. The girl has got her mother’s name, while the boy shares his with that of Sheikh Hamdan’s late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

On May 21, the crown prince posted the first picture of his newborn twins. Taking to Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan shared a picture of him holding his twins, a boy and a girl. The Crown Prince is seen seated on a sofa while holding his babies and looking at them lovingly.