Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS

By Sameer Updated: 18th August 2020 11:33 am IST
Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS here for post COVID care after complaining of fatigue and body ache, hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

Statement issued by AIIMS

According to a statement issued by AIIMS, he is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital.

“Home Minister Amit Shah has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days. He has tested negative for COVID-19.

“He has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital,” the statement said.

READ:  Bangalore riots: Muslim youth saved me, says instigator’s mother

Shah, who was earlier undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital, on Friday said that he has tested negative for the disease.

Home isolation

Shah, 55, had also said that on the advice of doctors, he will be in home isolation for the next few days.

On August 2, Shah had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Source: PTI
Categories
IndiaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close