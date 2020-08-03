Home Minister Amit Shah greets people on Raksha Bandhan

Posted By Qayam Last Updated: 3rd August 2020 9:23 am IST
Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday greeted people on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

He is currently undergoing treatment in hospital as he tested positive for coronavirus.

“Heartfelt greetings to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The home minister on Sunday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was getting admitted in a hospital following the advice of doctors.

“I have done a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and I have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors,” he had said.

Source: PTI
