Home Minister inspects Command & Control Center at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali today inspected the construction site of Integrated Command and Control Center at Banjara Hills, along with DGP Mahender Reddy, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and, Joint C.P incharge DCP west zone A.R. Srinivas.

Talking to media later, the Home Minister said after formation of Telangana State, the government, under the dynamic and able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken many innovative and reformative measures like people-friendly policing, modernization of Police Department, effective maintenance of the Law & Order and make Telangana a safe and secured State in all dimensions for overall development and speedy progress.

One of such prestigious projects taken up by the Police Department as per the idea and concept of the Chief Minister, the State was constructing Integrated Police Command and Control Center at a cost of over Rs 350 crore. “It’s an Iconic Building with G+19 and G+14 Storied Twin Towers and will deliver Policing Services of Global Standards with various Technology Applications like Video analytics connected to over one lakh CCTV Cameras, Giant Video Hall, Traffic Management Technologies, Crime Control Process, Control Sensors, Network Devices, Geographical Information System (GIS), Integrated with Dial 100, Fire, Ambulance, TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) and so on.

It will also have Video and Audio Conferencing Center with State and National Level Departments and Agencies. The Center will cater to the needs of Crime Analysis and Monitoring, Housing Anti-Terror Commando Teams, Quick Reaction Teams City Disaster Response Unit, Crowd Control Teams with Helipad (Heli Base) at the Roof Top of the Building.

This Building will have a modern and State-of-Art facilities and work as One-Stop Center for Incident Management System like Disaster Response & Crisis Management greatly useful in emergencies & crisis for other departments like Revenue, GHMC, Roads & Buildings, Health & Transport, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, GOC Armed Forces, Cantonment, South Central Railway and many more. Thus, it will work as World Class Multi Agency Operations Center and a Technology Fusion Center, the Home Minister said.