Home Minister Mahmood Ali congratulates SUES chairman Waliullah

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mr Mahmood Ali assured that the State government is aimed at providing quality education to everyone in Telangana, including Minorities. He was speaking at a felicitation dinner organized by Mr Syed Vicaruddin, Chief Editor of Rahnuma e Deccan in honour of Mr Mohammed Waliullah, the newly appointed chairman of Sultan ul Uloom Education Society (SUES) at the former’s residence on Tuesday where former law minister Mr Asif Pasha and SUES Secretary Mr Zafar Javeed were also present.

The Home Minister congratulated Mr. Waliullah, and expressed hope that under his guidance, the society – an umbrella body for 22 educational institutions from KG to PG level – will continue to put Telangana on the national map. He lauded the educational society, particularly Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology for securing national rankings and continuously figuring among the coveted institutions of the country.

Chairman Mohammed Waliullah speaking on the occasion recollected that the society was started with his donation of 50,000 rupees nearly 45 years ago, and has today evolved into one of the most robust umbrella bodies for educational institutions in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, society’s Secretary Mr. Zafar Javeed said “almost all institutions managed by the society are nationally recognized or are accredited by national ranking boards”.

Former Law Minister Mr Asif Pasha, SUES Secretary Mr Zafar Javeed and Treasurer Dr Mir Akbar Ali Khan also spoke.