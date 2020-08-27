Home Minister Mahmood Ali congratulates SUES chairman Waliullah

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: 27th August 2020 5:31 pm IST
sultan ul uloom education society

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mr Mahmood Ali assured that the State government is aimed at providing quality education to everyone in Telangana, including Minorities. He was speaking at a felicitation dinner organized by Mr Syed Vicaruddin, Chief Editor of Rahnuma e Deccan in honour of Mr Mohammed Waliullah, the newly appointed chairman of Sultan ul Uloom Education Society (SUES) at the former’s residence on Tuesday where former law minister Mr Asif Pasha and SUES Secretary Mr Zafar Javeed were also present.

The Home Minister congratulated Mr. Waliullah, and expressed hope that under his guidance, the society – an umbrella body for 22 educational institutions from KG to PG level – will continue to put Telangana on the national map. He lauded the educational society, particularly Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology for securing national rankings and continuously figuring among the coveted institutions of the country.

READ:  Hyderabad: Uzma Fatima saved four lives before fire engulfed her

Chairman Mohammed Waliullah speaking on the occasion recollected that the society was started with his donation of 50,000 rupees nearly 45 years ago, and has today evolved into one of the most robust umbrella bodies for educational institutions in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, society’s Secretary Mr. Zafar Javeed said “almost all institutions managed by the society are nationally recognized or are accredited by national ranking boards”.

Former Law Minister Mr Asif Pasha, SUES Secretary Mr Zafar Javeed and Treasurer Dr Mir Akbar Ali Khan also spoke.

Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close